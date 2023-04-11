On Tuesday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Bae has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Bae has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In three games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

