After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Houston Astros (who will start Cristian Javier) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is hitting .263 with a double, a home run and a walk.

In three of six games this year, Delay has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Delay has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings