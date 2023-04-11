The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are meeting in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament, as they battle for a spot in the postseason.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-5) 228 -210 +180 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-5.5) 227.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-5) 228 -200 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-4.5) 226.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and give up 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
  • These teams average 227.9 points per game combined, 0.1 less than this game's total.
  • These teams together surrender 227.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
  • Atlanta has covered 35 times in 82 chances against the spread this year.

