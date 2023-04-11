The Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Astros.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Joe At The Plate

  • Joe is hitting .438 with three doubles and three walks.
  • This year, Joe has posted at least one hit in three of six games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Joe has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, one per game).
  • The Astros are sending Javier (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 48th, 1.273 WHIP ranks 58th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.