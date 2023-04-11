Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .237.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 10 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Santana has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 11 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Astros will send Javier (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (3.27), 58th in WHIP (1.273), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.