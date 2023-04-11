The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.829) and total hits (15) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Reynolds has had a hit in nine of 10 games this year (90.0%), including multiple hits three times (30.0%).

In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (40.0%, and 11.1% of his trips to the dish).

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (70.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (30.0%).

He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings