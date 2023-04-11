Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.829) and total hits (15) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds has had a hit in nine of 10 games this year (90.0%), including multiple hits three times (30.0%).
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (40.0%, and 11.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (70.0%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (30.0%).
- He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (11 total, one per game).
- Javier (1-0) pitches for the Astros to make his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (3.27), 58th in WHIP (1.273), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
