On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .486 this season while batting .333 with eight walks and three runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

McCutchen has recorded a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), including three multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

McCutchen has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

