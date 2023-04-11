Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Andrew McCutchen (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .486 this season while batting .333 with eight walks and three runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- McCutchen has recorded a hit in five of nine games this season (55.6%), including three multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- McCutchen has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Astros' 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (11 total, one per game).
- Javier (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.27 ERA ranks 48th, 1.273 WHIP ranks 58th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.