Rodolfo Castro -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on April 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .176 with a double and two walks.

Twice in nine games this year, Castro has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

In nine games played this season, he has not homered.

Castro has not driven in a run this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

