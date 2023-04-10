(4-6) will play the (6-3) at PNC Park on Monday, April 10 at 6:35 PM ET. Currently sitting at 13 strikeouts, Framber Valdez will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -190, while the underdog Pirates have +155 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (0-1, 1.50 ERA) vs Roansy Contreras - PIT (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Pirates vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored eight times and won four of those games.

The Astros have gone 1-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Pirates have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win five times (62.5%) in those contests.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Pirates this season with a +155 moneyline set for this game.

Pirates vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+280) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Connor Joe 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+240)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

