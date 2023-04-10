Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at PNC Park. Roansy Contreras will be on the mound for Pittsburgh, with first pitch at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream:

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 11 home runs.

Fueled by 29 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 16th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates rank 18th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.

Pittsburgh ranks 17th in the majors with 42 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Pirates rank 11th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Pirates rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.304 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates' Contreras will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Roansy Contreras Nick Pivetta 4/5/2023 Red Sox W 4-1 Away Mitch Keller Corey Kluber 4/7/2023 White Sox W 13-9 Home Rich Hill Lucas Giolito 4/8/2023 White Sox L 11-5 Home Vince Velásquez Mike Clevinger 4/9/2023 White Sox W 1-0 Home Johan Oviedo Michael Kopech 4/10/2023 Astros - Home Roansy Contreras Framber Valdez 4/11/2023 Astros - Home Mitch Keller Cristian Javier 4/12/2023 Astros - Home Rich Hill Jose Urquidy 4/13/2023 Cardinals - Away Vince Velásquez Jordan Montgomery 4/14/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Jake Woodford 4/15/2023 Cardinals - Away Roansy Contreras Steven Matz

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.