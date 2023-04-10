How to Watch the Pirates vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at PNC Park. Roansy Contreras will be on the mound for Pittsburgh, with first pitch at 6:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 11 home runs.
- Fueled by 29 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 16th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates rank 18th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh ranks 17th in the majors with 42 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 11th with an average of 8.4 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.56 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 13th in MLB with a combined 1.304 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Contreras will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/4/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Nick Pivetta
|4/5/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Corey Kluber
|4/7/2023
|White Sox
|W 13-9
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Lucas Giolito
|4/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 11-5
|Home
|Vince Velásquez
|Mike Clevinger
|4/9/2023
|White Sox
|W 1-0
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Michael Kopech
|4/10/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Framber Valdez
|4/11/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Cristian Javier
|4/12/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Jose Urquidy
|4/13/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Jordan Montgomery
|4/14/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Jake Woodford
|4/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Roansy Contreras
|Steven Matz
