Mark Mathias makes his season debut when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

  • Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
  • Mathias picked up a hit in 40.0% of his games last season (12 of 30), with multiple hits in six of those contests (20.0%).
  • He went yard in 16.7% of his games in 2022 (five of 30), including 6.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Mathias drove in a run in 12 of 30 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored in nine of 30 games last year (30.0%), including scoring more than once in 10.0% of his games (three times).

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 20
.419 AVG .140
.438 OBP .254
.968 SLG .220
7 XBH 2
5 HR 1
10 RBI 10
12/1 K/BB 18/8
1 SB 2
10 GP 20
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Astros will look to Valdez (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, 1.250 WHIP ranks 50th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 35th.
