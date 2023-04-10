Mark Mathias makes his season debut when the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros and Framber Valdez at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Mark Mathias At The Plate (2022)

Mathias hit .247 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Mathias picked up a hit in 40.0% of his games last season (12 of 30), with multiple hits in six of those contests (20.0%).

He went yard in 16.7% of his games in 2022 (five of 30), including 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Mathias drove in a run in 12 of 30 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored in nine of 30 games last year (30.0%), including scoring more than once in 10.0% of his games (three times).

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 20 .419 AVG .140 .438 OBP .254 .968 SLG .220 7 XBH 2 5 HR 1 10 RBI 10 12/1 K/BB 18/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 20 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (30.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.0%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)