Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on April 10 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .139 with two doubles and a walk.
- Hayes has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his nine games this year.
- Hayes has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 10 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Astros will send Valdez (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), 49th in WHIP (1.250), and 35th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.