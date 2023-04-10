On Monday, Ji-Man Choi (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

  • Choi is batting .053 with .
  • Once in six games this year, Choi got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Choi has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.0 per game).
  • Valdez (0-1) takes the mound for the Astros to make his third start this season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), 50th in WHIP (1.250), and 35th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
