Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ji-Man Choi (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi is batting .053 with .
- Once in six games this year, Choi got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Choi has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.95).
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.0 per game).
- Valdez (0-1) takes the mound for the Astros to make his third start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), 50th in WHIP (1.250), and 35th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
