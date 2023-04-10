The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .250.
  • Bae has gotten a hit in four of eight games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.7 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, one per game).
  • The Astros will look to Valdez (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), 49th in WHIP (1.250), and 35th in K/9 (9.7).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.