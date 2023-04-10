On Monday, Jack Suwinski (coming off going 0-for-1 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the White Sox.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)

Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.

Suwinski got a hit in 46.2% of his 106 games last season, with at least two hits in 12.3% of those contests.

In 17 of 106 games last year, he hit a home run (16.0%). He went deep in 5.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 22.6% of his 106 games a year ago, Suwinski picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (9.4%), and three or more RBIs in four games.

He crossed the plate in 37 of 106 games last year (34.9%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (six times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 49 .282 AVG .112 .373 OBP .215 .609 SLG .184 25 XBH 5 16 HR 3 31 RBI 7 52/24 K/BB 62/18 3 SB 1 Home Away 56 GP 50 32 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%) 13 (23.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 27 (48.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (20.0%) 14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%) 19 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (10.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)