Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Monday, Jack Suwinski (coming off going 0-for-1 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)
- Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
- Suwinski got a hit in 46.2% of his 106 games last season, with at least two hits in 12.3% of those contests.
- In 17 of 106 games last year, he hit a home run (16.0%). He went deep in 5.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 22.6% of his 106 games a year ago, Suwinski picked up an RBI (24 times). He also had 10 games with multiple RBIs (9.4%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- He crossed the plate in 37 of 106 games last year (34.9%), including scoring more than once in 5.7% of his games (six times).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.282
|AVG
|.112
|.373
|OBP
|.215
|.609
|SLG
|.184
|25
|XBH
|5
|16
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|7
|52/24
|K/BB
|62/18
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|32 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (34.0%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|27 (48.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (20.0%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|19 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (10.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Valdez (0-1) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (1.50), 49th in WHIP (1.250), and 35th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
