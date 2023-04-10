Connor Joe -- 4-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on April 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (4-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)

Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.

Joe picked up at least one hit 69 times last season in 111 games played (62.2%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (20.7%).

In seven of 111 games last year, he hit a home run (6.3%). He went deep in 1.5% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Joe picked up an RBI in 24 of 111 games last season (21.6%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (2.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

In 47 of 111 games last year (42.3%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (6.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 52 .251 AVG .224 .363 OBP .313 .384 SLG .333 19 XBH 12 2 HR 5 16 RBI 12 48/31 K/BB 49/24 2 SB 4 Home Away 59 GP 52 34 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (67.3%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (17.3%) 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (32.7%) 2 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 12 (20.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (23.1%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)