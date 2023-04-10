Connor Joe -- 4-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on April 10 at 6:35 PM ET.

He racked up three extra-base hits in his previous appearance (4-for-5 with three doubles and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)

  • Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.
  • Joe picked up at least one hit 69 times last season in 111 games played (62.2%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (20.7%).
  • In seven of 111 games last year, he hit a home run (6.3%). He went deep in 1.5% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Joe picked up an RBI in 24 of 111 games last season (21.6%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (2.7%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 47 of 111 games last year (42.3%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (6.3%) he scored two or more runs.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
57 GP 52
.251 AVG .224
.363 OBP .313
.384 SLG .333
19 XBH 12
2 HR 5
16 RBI 12
48/31 K/BB 49/24
2 SB 4
Home Away
59 GP 52
34 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (67.3%)
14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (17.3%)
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (32.7%)
2 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%)
12 (20.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (23.1%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Astros are sending Valdez (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, 1.250 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 35th.
