After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Framber Valdez

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .235 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

Santana has had a hit in four of nine games this year (44.4%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (33.3%), Santana has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings