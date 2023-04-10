After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Houston Astros (who will start Framber Valdez) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is batting .235 with a double, two home runs and five walks.
  • Santana has had a hit in four of nine games this year (44.4%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of nine games played this year, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (33.3%), Santana has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 10 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Valdez (0-1) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, 1.250 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 35th among qualifying pitchers this season.
