Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Astros - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.919) and total hits (15) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Reynolds will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers in his last outings.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in all nine games this year, with more than one hit three times (33.3%).
- Looking at the nine games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (44.4%), and in 12.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 77.8% of his games this season, Reynolds has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 33.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of nine games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, one per game).
- The Astros will look to Valdez (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 1.50 ERA ranks 19th, 1.250 WHIP ranks 49th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 35th.
