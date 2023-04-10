The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .515.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 10th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 34th in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (five of eight), with more than one hit three times (37.5%).

He has gone deep in one game this year.

McCutchen has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings