Tyler Heineman is available when the Pittsburgh Pirates take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 9 against the Red Sox) he went 1-for-3.

Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)

  • Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.
  • In 43.5% of his 62 games last season, Heineman got a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including all 62 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • In eight of 62 games last season, Heineman picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 14 of 62 games last season (22.6%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 25
.231 AVG .194
.300 OBP .239
.308 SLG .209
7 XBH 1
0 HR 0
9 RBI 0
9/7 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
33 GP 29
17 (51.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (34.5%)
4 (12.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%)
8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • The White Sox will look to Kopech (0-1) in his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
