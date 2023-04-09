Sunday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (5-3) and the Chicago White Sox (4-5) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 8-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Pirates taking home the win. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on April 9.

The White Sox will give the nod to Michael Kopech (0-1) versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo.

Pirates vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Pirates 8, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have come away with five wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 5.1 runs per game (41 total), Pittsburgh is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.14 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Pirates Schedule