After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Oneil Cruz At The Plate

Cruz is hitting .267 with a double, a home run and six walks.

In seven of eight games this season, Cruz has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

In three games this year, Cruz has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of eight games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

