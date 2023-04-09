Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on April 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes is batting .152 with two doubles.
  • In four of eight games this season, Hayes has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
  • Hayes has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 7.38 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a rate of two per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The White Sox are sending Kopech (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.