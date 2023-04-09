Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ji-Hwan Bae (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .259 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- This year, Bae has tallied at least one hit in four of seven games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Bae has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.38).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a clip of two per game (second-most in baseball).
- Kopech (0-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
