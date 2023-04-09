On Sunday, Ji-Hwan Bae (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .259 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

This year, Bae has tallied at least one hit in four of seven games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Bae has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

