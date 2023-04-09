Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his last game, Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox (who will start Michael Kopech) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)
- Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
- Suwinski picked up at least one hit 49 times last season in 106 games played (46.2%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (12.3%).
- He homered in 17 of 106 games in 2022 (16.0%), including 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.6% of his games a season ago (24 of 106), Suwinski drove home a run. In 10 of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He scored a run in 37 of 106 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.282
|AVG
|.112
|.373
|OBP
|.215
|.609
|SLG
|.184
|25
|XBH
|5
|16
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|7
|52/24
|K/BB
|62/18
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|32 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (34.0%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|27 (48.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (20.0%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|19 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (10.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Kopech (0-1) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
