Find the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (26-55), which currently has seven players listed (including Dennis Smith Jr.), as the Hornets ready for their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, April 9 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Hornets head into this matchup following a 112-109 loss to the Rockets on Friday. The Hornets got a team-leading 25 points from Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Out Shoulder 20.3 5.2 1.1 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Questionable Toe 8.8 3.1 4.8 Terry Rozier PG Out Foot 21.1 4.1 5.1 Gordon Hayward SF Out Ankle 14.7 4.3 4.1 Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5 3.4 1.6 P.J. Washington PF Out Foot 15.7 4.9 2.4 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Caris LeVert: Out (Knee), Jarrett Allen: Questionable (Groin), Donovan Mitchell: Out (Hand), Darius Garland: Out (Leg), Dylan Windler: Out (Foot), Isaac Okoro: Out (Knee)

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSE

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets put up an average of 111 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow.

When it scores more than 106.9 points, Charlotte is 26-27.

The Hornets are putting up 106.5 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 4.5 fewer points than their average for the season (111).

Charlotte makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 33.2% from deep (29th in NBA). It is making 1.5 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.3 per game at 35.8%.

The Hornets average 109.4 points per 100 possessions (26th in league), while allowing 114.1 points per 100 possessions (22nd in NBA).

Hornets vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 215.5

