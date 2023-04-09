Hornets vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
On Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Charlotte Hornets (26-55) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30). It airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Hornets matchup.
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|-
|-190
|+160
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|-
|-190
|+160
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-4.5)
|-
|-180
|+155
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers' +452 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.5 points per game (25th in the NBA) while giving up 106.9 per outing (first in the league).
- The Hornets are being outscored by 6.5 points per game, with a -523 scoring differential overall. They put up 111 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 117.5 per outing (23rd in league).
- Cleveland is 42-37-2 ATS this season.
- Charlotte has put together a 35-44-2 record against the spread this season.
Hornets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
|16.5
|-115
|6.6
|Bryce McGowens
|12.5
|+100
|5
|JT Thor
|11.5
|-115
|3.8
Hornets and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hornets
|-
|-
|-
|Cavaliers
|+4500
|+1600
|-
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
