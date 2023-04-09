Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Sunday, Carlos Santana (on the back of going 3-for-4 with two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has a double, two home runs and five walks while hitting .258.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in four games this season (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In eight games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this season (37.5%), Santana has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.38).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
- Kopech (0-1) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
