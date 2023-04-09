After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 14 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of 1.000.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Reynolds enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .524 with four homers.
  • Reynolds has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit three times (37.5%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (four of eight), and 13.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Reynolds has driven in a run in seven games this season (87.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (37.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six of eight games (75.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 6
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (7.38).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a clip of two per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Kopech (0-1) starts for the White Sox, his second this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
