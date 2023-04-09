After going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game, Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Michael Kopech) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .515.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is 33rd in slugging.

In 62.5% of his eight games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of eight games, and in 3% of his plate appearances.

McCutchen has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

