After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Heineman and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)

  • Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.
  • Heineman picked up at least one hit 27 times last season in 62 games played (43.5%), including multiple hits on six occasions (9.7%).
  • He did not hit a long ball last year in the 62 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • In eight of 62 games last year, Heineman drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 14 of 62 games last year (22.6%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 25
.231 AVG .194
.300 OBP .239
.308 SLG .209
7 XBH 1
0 HR 0
9 RBI 0
9/7 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
33 GP 29
17 (51.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (34.5%)
4 (12.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%)
8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Clevinger (1-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
