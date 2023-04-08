Pirates vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Saturday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (5-2) versus the Chicago White Sox (3-5) at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on April 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (1-0) to the mound, while Vince Velasquez (0-1) will take the ball for the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pirates vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Pirates vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Pirates 6, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win five times (71.4%) in those contests.
- Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 5-2 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Pittsburgh scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (36 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Pirates have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.28) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|@ Reds
|L 3-1
|Vince Velásquez vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 3
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Johan Oviedo vs Kutter Crawford
|April 4
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Roansy Contreras vs Nick Pivetta
|April 5
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Mitch Keller vs Corey Kluber
|April 7
|White Sox
|W 13-9
|Rich Hill vs Lucas Giolito
|April 8
|White Sox
|-
|Vince Velásquez vs Mike Clevinger
|April 9
|White Sox
|-
|Johan Oviedo vs Michael Kopech
|April 10
|Astros
|-
|Roansy Contreras vs Framber Valdez
|April 11
|Astros
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Cristian Javier
|April 12
|Astros
|-
|Rich Hill vs Jose Urquidy
|April 13
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Vince Velásquez vs Jordan Montgomery
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.