Penguins vs. Red Wings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-30-10), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Detroit Red Wings (35-33-10) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet.
The Penguins are 5-5-0 in the last 10 contests, totaling 30 total goals (eight power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 19.5%). They have given up 28 goals to their opponents.
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's game.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Predictions for Saturday
Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Red Wings 4, Penguins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+145)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Red Wings (-0.7)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins are 9-10-19 in overtime games on their way to a 39-30-10 overall record.
- Pittsburgh has 35 points (13-8-9) in the 30 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- Looking at the 13 times this season the Penguins ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-11-1 record, good for three points.
- Pittsburgh has finished 3-10-3 in the 16 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering nine points).
- The Penguins are 35-7-6 in the 48 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 76 points).
- In the 26 games when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 30 points after finishing 14-10-2.
- In the 40 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 25-13-2 (52 points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 12-17-8 to record 32 points.
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|16th
|3.19
|Goals Scored
|3
|21st
|19th
|3.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.27
|20th
|5th
|34.3
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|25th
|33
|Shots Allowed
|30.6
|11th
|17th
|21.1%
|Power Play %
|21.8%
|14th
|18th
|78.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.1%
|16th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.