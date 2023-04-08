The Pittsburgh Penguins (39-30-10), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Detroit Red Wings (35-33-10) at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet.

The Penguins are 5-5-0 in the last 10 contests, totaling 30 total goals (eight power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 19.5%). They have given up 28 goals to their opponents.

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Saturday's game.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Red Wings 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+145)

Red Wings (+145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Red Wings (-0.7)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins are 9-10-19 in overtime games on their way to a 39-30-10 overall record.

Pittsburgh has 35 points (13-8-9) in the 30 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times this season the Penguins ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-11-1 record, good for three points.

Pittsburgh has finished 3-10-3 in the 16 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering nine points).

The Penguins are 35-7-6 in the 48 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 76 points).

In the 26 games when Pittsburgh has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 30 points after finishing 14-10-2.

In the 40 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 25-13-2 (52 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 12-17-8 to record 32 points.

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 16th 3.19 Goals Scored 3 21st 19th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.27 20th 5th 34.3 Shots 28.4 28th 25th 33 Shots Allowed 30.6 11th 17th 21.1% Power Play % 21.8% 14th 18th 78.7% Penalty Kill % 79.1% 16th

Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SportsNet

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

