After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oneil Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oneil Cruz At The Plate

Cruz is batting .269 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Cruz has had a base hit in six of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one game this year.

Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings