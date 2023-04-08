After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Oneil Cruz At The Plate

  • Cruz is batting .269 with a double, a home run and five walks.
  • Cruz has had a base hit in six of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The White Sox's 7.70 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the most home runs in baseball (17 total, 2.1 per game).
  • Clevinger (1-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
