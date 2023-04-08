Oneil Cruz Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Oneil Cruz and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Mike Clevinger) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Oneil Cruz At The Plate
- Cruz is batting .269 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Cruz has had a base hit in six of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Cruz has driven in a run in three games this season (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox's 7.70 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the most home runs in baseball (17 total, 2.1 per game).
- Clevinger (1-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
