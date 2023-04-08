Ke'Bryan Hayes -- 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the hill, on April 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the White Sox.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

  • Hayes has two doubles while hitting .172.
  • Hayes has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Hayes has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 7.70 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox give up the most home runs in baseball (17 total, 2.1 per game).
  • Clevinger (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.