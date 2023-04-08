On Saturday, Ji-Man Choi (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)

Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.

Choi picked up a hit in 50.4% of his games last season (58 of 115), with multiple hits in 20 of those games (17.4%).

He homered in 9.6% of his games last season (115 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Choi picked up an RBI in 38 games last year out 115 (33.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 27.8% of his 115 games last year, with two or more runs in 2.6% of those games (three).

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 55 .227 AVG .239 .333 OBP .358 .381 SLG .394 17 XBH 16 5 HR 6 31 RBI 21 60/28 K/BB 63/33 0 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 58 29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (50.0%) 9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (19.0%) 15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%) 5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.3%) 21 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.3%)

