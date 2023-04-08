On Saturday, Ji-Man Choi (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)

  • Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Choi picked up a hit in 50.4% of his games last season (58 of 115), with multiple hits in 20 of those games (17.4%).
  • He homered in 9.6% of his games last season (115 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Choi picked up an RBI in 38 games last year out 115 (33.0%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 27.8% of his 115 games last year, with two or more runs in 2.6% of those games (three).

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 55
.227 AVG .239
.333 OBP .358
.381 SLG .394
17 XBH 16
5 HR 6
31 RBI 21
60/28 K/BB 63/33
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 58
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (50.0%)
9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (19.0%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%)
5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.3%)
21 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Clevinger (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his second of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
