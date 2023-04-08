Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In four of six games this season (66.7%), Bae has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In three games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|5
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 7.70 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a clip of 2.1 per game (most in the league).
- Clevinger (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
