After going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Mike Clevinger) at 6:35 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the White Sox.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is batting .304 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • In four of six games this season (66.7%), Bae has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox have a 7.70 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a clip of 2.1 per game (most in the league).
  • Clevinger (1-0) starts for the White Sox, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.