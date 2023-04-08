On Saturday, Carlos Santana (coming off going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the White Sox.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

  • Santana is batting .185 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • In three of seven games this year (42.9%), Santana has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Santana has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have a 7.70 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 17 total home runs at a rate of 2.1 per game (most in the league).
  • Clevinger (1-0) makes the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
