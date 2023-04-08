Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bryan Reynolds -- 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and six RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago White Sox, with Mike Clevinger on the mound, on April 8 at 6:35 PM ET.
He collected six RBI (going 3-for-5 with a triple and a home run) in his last game against the White Sox.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (1.103) and total hits (13) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fourth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Reynolds is batting .524 with five homers during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in all seven games this season, with more than one hit three times (42.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 57.1% of his games in 2023, and 15.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 85.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 42.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- In five games this season (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The White Sox have a 7.70 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 17 total home runs at a clip of 2.1 per game (most in the league).
- The White Sox will look to Clevinger (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
