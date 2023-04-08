Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .300 with seven walks and one run scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 141st in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
- McCutchen has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 7.70 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 17 total home runs at a clip of 2.1 per game (most in baseball).
- Clevinger (1-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second this season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
