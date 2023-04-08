On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (on the back of going 2-for-5) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the White Sox.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger

Mike Clevinger TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .300 with seven walks and one run scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 75th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 141st in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.

McCutchen has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings