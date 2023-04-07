Tyler Heineman Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tyler Heineman, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park, Friday at 4:12 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)
- Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.
- Heineman got a hit in 43.5% of his 62 games last season, with multiple hits in 9.7% of those games.
- Including all 62 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Heineman picked up an RBI in eight of 62 games last season (12.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In 14 of 62 games last year (22.6%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.231
|AVG
|.194
|.300
|OBP
|.239
|.308
|SLG
|.209
|7
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|0
|9/7
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|17 (51.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (34.5%)
|4 (12.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.9%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (20.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (24.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Giolito (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
