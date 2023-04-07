The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tyler Heineman, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, battle Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park, Friday at 4:12 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Tyler Heineman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Tyler Heineman At The Plate (2022)

  • Heineman hit .215 with eight doubles and eight walks.
  • Heineman got a hit in 43.5% of his 62 games last season, with multiple hits in 9.7% of those games.
  • Including all 62 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Heineman picked up an RBI in eight of 62 games last season (12.9%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • In 14 of 62 games last year (22.6%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.

Tyler Heineman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 25
.231 AVG .194
.300 OBP .239
.308 SLG .209
7 XBH 1
0 HR 0
9 RBI 0
9/7 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 1
Home Away
33 GP 29
17 (51.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (34.5%)
4 (12.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.9%)
8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (20.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (24.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Giolito (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
