Friday's contest features the Pittsburgh Pirates (4-2) and the Chicago White Sox (3-4) clashing at PNC Park in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 8-3 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:12 PM ET on April 7.

The Chicago White Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (0-1, 5.40 ERA).

Pirates vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:12 PM ET
  • Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Pirates vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 8, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pirates Performance Insights

  • The Pirates have won in four of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • This year, Pittsburgh has won three of four games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Averaging 3.8 runs per game (23 total), Pittsburgh is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball.
  • The Pirates have pitched to a 3.46 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 1 @ Reds L 6-2 Rich Hill vs Nick Lodolo
April 2 @ Reds L 3-1 Vince Velásquez vs Graham Ashcraft
April 3 @ Red Sox W 7-6 Johan Oviedo vs Kutter Crawford
April 4 @ Red Sox W 4-1 Roansy Contreras vs Nick Pivetta
April 5 @ Red Sox W 4-1 Mitch Keller vs Corey Kluber
April 7 White Sox - Rich Hill vs Lucas Giolito
April 8 White Sox - Vince Velásquez vs Mike Clevinger
April 9 White Sox - Johan Oviedo vs Michael Kopech
April 10 Astros - Roansy Contreras vs Framber Valdez
April 11 Astros - Mitch Keller vs Cristian Javier
April 12 Astros - Rich Hill vs Jose Urquidy

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.