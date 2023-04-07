(4-2) will go head to head against the (3-4) at PNC Park on Friday, April 7 at 4:12 PM ET. Currently sitting at 7 Ks, Rich Hill will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Pirates have +115 odds to upset. The contest's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - CHW (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

Pirates vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have won one of the three games they've played as favorites this season.

The White Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Pirates have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

