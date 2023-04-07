Oneil Cruz Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Oneil Cruz (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Oneil Cruz At The Plate
- Cruz is hitting .261 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Cruz has had a base hit in five of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of six games, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Cruz has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 6.93 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (15 total, 2.1 per game).
- Giolito (0-0) gets the starting nod for the White Sox, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
