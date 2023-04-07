Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Red Sox.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .125 with a double.
- In three of six games this year, Hayes got a hit, but only one each time.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have a 6.93 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox give up the most home runs in baseball (15 total, 2.1 per game).
- Giolito (0-0) starts for the White Sox, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
