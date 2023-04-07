On Friday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (coming off going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:12 PM ET

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .125 with a double.

In three of six games this year, Hayes got a hit, but only one each time.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Hayes has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 0 GP 6 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings