Ji-Man Choi -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate (2022)

  • Choi hit .233 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 61 walks.
  • In 50.4% of his 115 games last season, Choi picked up a hit. He also had 20 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2022 (11 of 115), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Choi picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his 115 games last season, with more than one RBI in 10.4% of those contests (12). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 27.8% of his games last season (32 of 115), he scored at least a run, and in three (2.6%) he scored more than once.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 55
.227 AVG .239
.333 OBP .358
.381 SLG .394
17 XBH 16
5 HR 6
31 RBI 21
60/28 K/BB 63/33
0 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 58
29 (50.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (50.0%)
9 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (19.0%)
15 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (29.3%)
5 (8.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.3%)
21 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (29.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Giolito (0-0) gets the start for the White Sox, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

