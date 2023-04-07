On Friday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)

  • Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Bae reached base via a hit in seven of 10 games last season (70.0%), including multiple hits in 40.0% of those games (four of them).
  • Including all 10 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • In five of 10 games last year, Bae drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored a run in five of his 10 games last season.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 3
.292 AVG .444
.393 OBP .444
.375 SLG .556
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 2
5/2 K/BB 1/0
2 SB 1
Home Away
7 GP 3
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • The White Sox will send Giolito (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
