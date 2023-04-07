On Friday, Ji-Hwan Bae (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

4:12 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)

Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.

Bae reached base via a hit in seven of 10 games last season (70.0%), including multiple hits in 40.0% of those games (four of them).

Including all 10 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

In five of 10 games last year, Bae drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

He scored a run in five of his 10 games last season.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 3 .292 AVG .444 .393 OBP .444 .375 SLG .556 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 2 5/2 K/BB 1/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

