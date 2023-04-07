Jason Delay Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jason Delay (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Jason Delay At The Plate (2022)
- Delay hit .213 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Delay reached base via a hit in 28 of 57 games last season (49.1%), including multiple hits in 8.8% of those games (five of them).
- Appearing in 57 games last season, he hit just one homer.
- Delay drove in a run in nine of 57 games last season (15.8%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in 16 of 57 games a year ago (28.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|33
|.226
|AVG
|.204
|.273
|OBP
|.260
|.306
|SLG
|.247
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|8
|22/3
|K/BB
|28/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|35
|13 (59.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (11.4%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (22.9%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (17.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
