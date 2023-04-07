On Friday, Jason Delay (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 4:12 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Red Sox.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Delay? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jason Delay At The Plate (2022)

  • Delay hit .213 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • Delay reached base via a hit in 28 of 57 games last season (49.1%), including multiple hits in 8.8% of those games (five of them).
  • Appearing in 57 games last season, he hit just one homer.
  • Delay drove in a run in nine of 57 games last season (15.8%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in 16 of 57 games a year ago (28.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 33
.226 AVG .204
.273 OBP .260
.306 SLG .247
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
3 RBI 8
22/3 K/BB 28/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 35
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (11.4%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (22.9%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (17.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.