Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. White Sox - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Suwinski -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on April 7 at 4:12 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)
- Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
- Suwinski picked up at least one hit 49 times last season in 106 games played (46.2%), including multiple hits on 13 occasions (12.3%).
- Including the 106 games he played in last season, he homered in 17 of them (16.0%), hitting a home run in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski picked up an RBI in 22.6% of his 106 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of those contests (10). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 34.9% of his games last year (37 of 106), he touched home plate at least one time, and in six (5.7%) he scored more than once.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.282
|AVG
|.112
|.373
|OBP
|.215
|.609
|SLG
|.184
|25
|XBH
|5
|16
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|7
|52/24
|K/BB
|62/18
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|32 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (34.0%)
|13 (23.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|27 (48.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (20.0%)
|14 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.0%)
|19 (33.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (10.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The White Sox will look to Giolito (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
