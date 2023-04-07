The Charlotte Hornets (26-54) will be monitoring eight players on the injury report, including LaMelo Ball, ahead of a Friday, April 7 game against the Houston Rockets (20-60) at Spectrum Center, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hornets' last outing on Tuesday ended in a 120-100 loss to the Raptors. Bryce McGowens' team-leading 20 points paced the Hornets in the losing effort.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelly Oubre Jr. SF Out Shoulder 20.3 5.2 1.1 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Questionable Toe 8.8 3.1 4.8 Terry Rozier PG Out Foot 21.1 4.1 5.1 Gordon Hayward SF Out Ankle 14.7 4.3 4.1 Cody Martin SF Out Knee 5 3.4 1.6 P.J. Washington PF Out Foot 15.7 4.9 2.4 LaMelo Ball PG Out For Season Ankle 23.3 6.4 8.4 Mark Williams C Questionable Ankle 8.6 6.9 0.4

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Hornets Season Insights

The Hornets put up 7.8 fewer points per game (111) than the Rockets give up (118.8).

Charlotte has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 118.8 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Hornets are scoring 106 points per contest, five fewer points than their season average (111).

Charlotte hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.5 fewer than its opponents.

The Hornets rank 26th in the NBA with 109.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd defensively with 114.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hornets vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -4.5 229

